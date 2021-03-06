Kylian Mbappe grabbed a pair of goals as holders Paris Saint-Germain eased into the French Cup last 16 on Saturday with a 3-0 victory at Brest, while Ligue 1 title rivals Lyon defeated second-division Sochaux 5-2.

Red Star, five-time winners of the competition now languishing in the French third tier, struck twice in the last seven minutes to eliminate top-flight Lens 3-2.

In Brest, Mbappe returned from a one-match ban and fired PSG ahead on nine minutes, running from just inside the halfway line and drilling a left-footed shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Julian Draxler set up Pablo Sarabia for a second goal before half-time, the Spaniard sweeping home for the second game in a row having hit the winner against Bordeaux in midweek.

Angel Di Maria came off the bench for his first appearance in a month following a thigh injury, a timely boost alongside the return of Marco Verratti ahead of next week’s second leg against Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta