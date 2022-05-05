Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 224.3-million-euro ($235.5 million) loss in 2020/21, an increase of 80 percent on the previous year, the annual report from French football’s financial authority (DNCG) said Thursday.

The deficit came from a season impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with games played behind closed doors.

Their income from tickets dropped 36.05 million euros to 961,000 euros, while the club’s salaries rose 21 percent to 503 million euros.

