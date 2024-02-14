Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said on Tuesday that he expects Kylian Mbappe to be unhindered by a recent ankle knock when his side face Real Sociedad in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Mbappe was rested for PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lille at the weekend to make sure he was fully fit for Wednesday’s clash against La Real at the Parc des Princes.

“When a team has a player at the level of Kylian Mbappe, the more he plays, the better it is for the team,” Luis Enrique told a pre-match press conference.

“He could have played four days ago but it wasn’t worth the risk.”

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.