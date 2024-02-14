Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said on Tuesday that he expects Kylian Mbappe to be unhindered by a recent ankle knock when his side face Real Sociedad in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Mbappe was rested for PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lille at the weekend to make sure he was fully fit for Wednesday’s clash against La Real at the Parc des Princes.

“When a team has a player at the level of Kylian Mbappe, the more he plays, the better it is for the team,” Luis Enrique told a pre-match press conference.

“He could have played four days ago but it wasn’t worth the risk.”

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...