Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain, asserted in an interview published Tuesday the club may be looking for a new home after being made to feel unwelcome at the Parc des Princes.

Al-Khelaifi told Spanish sports daily Marca that PSG was “under pressure” from the Paris municipality to quit the stadium which has been their home since 1974 and the club was looking at “other alternatives”, without specifying what those alternatives are.

“We are no longer welcome at the Parc des Princes,” said Al-Khelaifi, who last week told TALKSPORT the French giants are considering selling shares in the club.

“They are pressuring us to leave. They are playing with us and we are tired.

“I love the Parc des Princes, it’s our history and I respect it more than anything. Staying has always been our preference. But I don’t think they want us.

“We’ve invested 80 million euros ($83 million) in the stadium. But it is not ours. Who would agree to do such a thing?”

