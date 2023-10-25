Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in were all on target as Paris Saint-Germain got back to winning ways in the Champions League with an impressive 3-0 home victory against AC Milan on Wednesday.

PSG were eager to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat away to Newcastle United three weeks ago and they ultimately had too much attacking quality for their Italian visitors at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a lethal finish just after the half-hour mark for his 10th club goal this season, and his France teammate Kolo Muani added another shortly after half-time.

Lee Kang-in then came off the bench to net the third late on, the South Korean star’s first for the club.

PSG thoroughly deserved their win, with the Ligue 1 side a completely different proposition from the disjointed team that was overloaded with forwards and overrun in midfield in the defeat by Newcastle.

