Tensions between Qatar-owned PSG and the mayor of Paris over the club’s stadium have deepened, raising further doubts about the future home of the capital’s top side as they chase a ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo were once seen regularly smiling together in the VIP seats of the Parc des Princes stadium, but are no longer on speaking terms after a series of clashes.

At the heart of the quarrel is Khelaifi’s desire to buy the 48,000-seater stadium from the city, which Hidalgo’s leftwing administration has blocked over the past year, most recently in a vote by the city council on February 6.

“We’ve wasted years wanting to buy the Parc,” Khelaifi said angrily last week on the sidelines of a meeting of European football’s governing body UEFA. “It’s over now. We want to move from the Parc.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.