Tensions between Qatar-owned PSG and the mayor of Paris over the club’s stadium have deepened, raising further doubts about the future home of the capital’s top side as they chase a ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo were once seen regularly smiling together in the VIP seats of the Parc des Princes stadium, but are no longer on speaking terms after a series of clashes.

At the heart of the quarrel is Khelaifi’s desire to buy the 48,000-seater stadium from the city, which Hidalgo’s leftwing administration has blocked over the past year, most recently in a vote by the city council on February 6.

“We’ve wasted years wanting to buy the Parc,” Khelaifi said angrily last week on the sidelines of a meeting of European football’s governing body UEFA. “It’s over now. We want to move from the Parc.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com