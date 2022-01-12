Paris Saint-Germain’s three-day training camp in Qatar and Saudi Arabia has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 situation in France, the capital club announced Wednesday.

“Given the health situation in France, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to preserve the health of its staff and players by postponing the Qatar Winter Tour 2022 and the friendly match in Riyadh,” PSG said.

The tour had been scheduled for January 16-19, culminating in the match against a local team in the Saudi capital.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.