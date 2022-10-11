Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi will miss this week’s home Champions League game with Benfica due to injury, club sources told AFP on Monday.

The 35-year-old Argentine superstar suffered a slight calf issue in last week’s 1-1 draw in Portugal and missed Saturday’s draw at Reims in Ligue 1.

PSG will also be without defenders Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes as well as midfielder Renato Sanches for Tuesday’s game in the French capital.

