Qatar Sports Investments, the owners of French champions Paris Saint-Germain, are in negotiations over acquiring a stake in Italian club Sampdoria, a source with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Thursday.

QSI, whose president Nasser al-Khelaifi is also the president of PSG, has owned the French club since 2011, transforming a struggling outfit into one of the most powerful in Europe.

It also owns a 22 percent stake in leading Portuguese side Braga and is hoping to further expand its footballing empire to create a “diverse portfolio”, the same source said.

