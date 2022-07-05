Paris Saint-Germain have parted company with coach Mauricio Pochettino, the French champions confirmed on Tuesday ahead of the expected announcement of Christophe Galtier as the Argentine’s successor.

“Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club,” said a club statement as the former Tottenham Hotspur coach leaves the Parc des Princes after 18 months in charge.

Pochettino and his backroom staff depart having won the Ligue 1 title last season but the campaign was better remembered for a disappointing exit from the Champions League in the last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

“The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future,” added PSG’s statement.

