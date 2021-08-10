Lionel Messi landed in Paris on Tuesday, arriving at Le Bourget airport to the north of the capital at 3.30 pm ahead of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters as he prepares to join the French club following his departure from Barcelona.

Earlier on Tuesday, his father Jorge Messi, when asked by reporters if his son would sign for the French club, he said: “Yes”.

PSG have spent the last few days trying to finalise an agreement to sign Messi following his departure from Barcelona, the club he has represented for the entirety of his 17-year professional career so far.

Messi greets the crowds in Paris. Video: AFP

The French side’s supporters began gathering on Monday outside the club’s Parc des Princes home and at Le Bourget airport to the north of the city hoping to catch a glimpse of Messi.

Meanwhile the front-page headline in French sports daily L’Equipe on Tuesday hinted at the mood in Paris. “Growing restless”, it said, while inside it spoke of “the longest hours” as fans waited an announcement.

