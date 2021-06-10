Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a three-year deal, the French club announced on Thursday.

Wijnaldum, 30, is a free agent with his contract at Anfield expiring at the end of this month, meaning there will be no transfer fee involved.

Barcelona had been keen to sign the former Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Newcastle United player, and are understood to have been close to completing a deal before PSG persuaded him to move to the Parc des Princes instead.

“Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me,” Wijnaldum, who is currently with the Netherlands squad preparing for Euro 2020, said in a statement published on PSG’s website.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta