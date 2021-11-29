Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday.
The Brazil star was stretchered from the pitch in tears after suffering the injury in the final minutes of Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Saint-Etienne.
“The examinations carried out last night confirm that Neymar Jr is suffering from a sprained left ankle with ligament damage,” PSG said in a statement, adding that a further update would be made in 72 hours.
