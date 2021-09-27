Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino admits his team remains far from its best following the arrival of Lionel Messi in the summer, as the French club get ready to face Manchester City in a blockbuster Champions League clash on Tuesday.

“It is a fact, not an opinion, that we are a work in progress. There needs to be some common sense. That is not up for debate,” Pochettino said at Monday’s pre-game press conference in Paris.

PSG were widely criticised for their performance in drawing their opening Champions League Group A match away to Club Brugge in Belgium a fortnight ago while City trounced RB Leipzig 6-3.

