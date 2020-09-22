Paris Saint-Germain have sent French football authorities a video that some lip-reading experts say confirms Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez used a racial slur against Neymar, leading to an on-pitch brawl, Brazilian media reported.

A week after PSG’s 1-0 loss to their arch rivals ended with Neymar slapping Gonzalez on the back of the head – triggering a melee that ended with five players sent off — Brazil’s Globo Esporte said the Brazilian superstar’s club had submitted video of the preceding minutes to the league “to attempt to prove that Neymar was the victim of racism.”

