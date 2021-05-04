Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on Tuesday according to coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Mbappe missed PSG’s 2-1 win over Lens in Ligue 1 at the weekend with a calf problem but was included in the squad that travelled to Manchester.

“I think we need to assess Kylian. Today he is going to start training individually and then we’ll see if he can be with the team at the end,” Pochettino told reporters at a press conference on Monday just before his side’s last training session prior to the game.

“There is still one day and we have not yet decided if he can be available or not to play,” added Pochettino.

