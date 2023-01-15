Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday threatened to quit the Parc des Princes ground, which has been their home for almost 50 years, after city officials refused to sell the stadium to them.

City mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Saturday’s Parisien newspaper that the stadium “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Qatari-owned PSG.

However, a spokesman for the club said he was “disappointed and surprised” that the city wanted to “turn Paris Saint-Germain and their supporters out of the Parc des Princes”.

“The mayor is forcing PSG to leave its home.”

He added: “Everyone loses in the position taken by the mayor. PSG is now forced to find alternative options to relocate the club.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt