Paris Saint-Germain have called a press conference for Tuesday amid reports in France that Christophe Galtier is set to be announced as the French champions’ new coach, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG announced on Monday that a press conference will be held at the club’s Parc des Princes stadium at 2:00pm (1200 GMT), an indication that the occasion could be used to unveil Galtier.

Nevertheless, PSG refused to confirm to AFP on Monday that Galtier would be unveiled when approached by AFP.

PSG have been working to finalise the appointment of a new coach for several weeks but no move has been finalised while Pochettino and his backroom staff remain under contract to the club.

Reports in French media indicated that Galtier, who spent last season in charge of Ligue 1 rivals Nice, would travel to Paris on Monday to sign a two-year contract with the Qatar-owned club.

More details here...