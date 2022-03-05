Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the club will do “everything” in its power to extend Kylian Mbappe’s contract as Real Madrid threaten to prise him away on a free transfer.

The France star has long been linked with a move to Madrid, who reportedly tabled an unsuccessful offer worth up to 180 million euros ($200 million) for Mbappe in August.

Despite the feted arrival of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Mbappe has underlined his status as the key to PSG’s pursuit of European success.

