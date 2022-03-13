Paris Saint-Germain’s ultra fans group on Saturday said Qatari club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi should step down after the French giants’ Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.

“Management resignation,” the Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) group wrote on social media, calling for supporters to join them in “showing our dissatisfaction... without violence” during Sunday’s Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux.

For the fourth time in six seasons PSG crashed out in the last 16, self-destructing against 13-time European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday in Spain.

“We know what our return (to the top level) owes to (club) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, there is nothing personal here but it is clear that he is not the man for the job,” the group wrote.

