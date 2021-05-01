Locked in what is now a three-way fight for the Ligue 1 title with four games remaining, Paris Saint-Germain cannot afford to relax this weekend ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side go to Manchester on Tuesday needing to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit in order to reach a second consecutive Champions League final.

However, while conquering Europe is the dream for the Qatar-owned club, the Ligue 1 title that has been theirs in seven of the last eight seasons is in danger of slipping away.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta