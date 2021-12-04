Paris Saint-Germain have been milking the fact that they have this year’s Ballon d’Or winner in their ranks, but Lionel Messi was crowned the world’s best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he achieved elsewhere.

At 34, perhaps Messi was principally rewarded for his enduring brilliance by jurors as he won the prize ahead of much-fancied rivals including Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta