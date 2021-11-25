Pep Guardiola said Manchester City made a statement with their victory over Paris Saint-Germain, while Mauricio Pochettino denied the speculation over his future had unsettled the French side at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus struck as City responded to a Kylian Mbappe goal to claim a 2-1 win to seal top spot in Champions League Group A.

City will now go through to the knockout stages for a ninth successive year and, despite the defeat, Pochettino, who has been heavily linked with the manager’s job at Manchester United, also saw his PSG side reach the last 16 after RB Leipzig’s 5-0 success at Club Brugge.

Man City, after reaching last year’s final and losing to Chelsea, appear to mean business again in Europe.

