Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 away at Angers on Wednesday but were forced to wait to officially secure the Ligue 1 title after nearest rivals Marseille beat Nantes 3-2.

PSG started the day 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille with six games left and so knew they would clinch their eighth Ligue 1 crown in 10 years if they bettered the result of their nearest challengers.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side duly brushed aside struggling Angers despite being without the injured Lionel Messi and the suspended Neymar.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta