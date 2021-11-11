Paris Saint-Germain women’s footballer Aminata Diallo was detained by police Wednesday in connection with a vicious street assault on a teammate and fellow French national player last week, her club said.

Diallo was returning with fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui from a Paris dinner organised by PSG last Thursday when armed men held up their car and dragged out Hamraoui, who was then hit on the legs with an iron bar, L’Equipe newspaper reported.

Hamraoui, who required stitches in hospital afterwards, was notably absent from the PSG team on Tuesday evening for a Champions League game against Real Madrid at home, with Diallo playing in her place in central midfield.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta