Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria received a four-match ban on Wednesday for spitting during this month’s fiery Marseille game which saw five players red-carded and claims by Neymar of racial abuse.

Di Maria’s suspension meted out by Ligue 1’s disciplinary commission was for spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.

It takes effect from September 29, meaning he can play against Reims on Sunday, returning the weekend of November 8.

