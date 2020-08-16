Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out their Champions League semi-final with Leipzig, the French side said on Sunday.

Costa Rica’s Navas left the field in the dramatic last-eight win over Atalanta with a muscular issue and will miss Tuesday’s meeting against the German outfit.

Spain’s Sergio Rico, who has played just nine games this season, is set to start in Lisbon after having replaced three-time Champions League winner Navas against the Italians.

