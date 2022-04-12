Paris Saint-Germain’s veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos would like to play four or five more years of top-level football before retiring, according to an interview he gave to Prime Video.

The 36-year-old Ramos joined PSG in July after winning the Champions League four times with Real Madrid, the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

“I’d like to play between four and five years at the top before moving on to a new experience,” Ramos told the Ligue 1 broadcaster.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta