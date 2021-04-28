Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has endured sleepless nights trying to dream up a way of combating Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

Guardiola knows Brazil forward Neymar and France striker Mbappe pose a serious threat to his hopes of leading City to their first Champions League final.

The dynamic duo tore apart Barcelona in the last 16 before inspiring a quarter-final victory over holders Bayern Munich.

Guardiola has been trying to find a plan to subdue Neymar and Mbappe, but he conceded it has been such a difficult task that his sleep has been interrupted.

“I try to sleep well last night and I slept when I was not thinking about their players like that,” Guardiola said on Tuesday.

