Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has endured sleepless nights trying to dream up a way of combating Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg.
Guardiola knows Brazil forward Neymar and France striker Mbappe pose a serious threat to his hopes of leading City to their first Champions League final.
The dynamic duo tore apart Barcelona in the last 16 before inspiring a quarter-final victory over holders Bayern Munich.
Guardiola has been trying to find a plan to subdue Neymar and Mbappe, but he conceded it has been such a difficult task that his sleep has been interrupted.
“I try to sleep well last night and I slept when I was not thinking about their players like that,” Guardiola said on Tuesday.
