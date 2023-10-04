The long-awaited return of European football to PSV Eindhoven has provided a welcome boost to the club, the city, and its historic corporate partner Philips, as they seek to recapture past glories.

In halcyon days, both PSV and electronics firm Philips were world-beating showcases for Dutch innovation and talent.

Together with Sony, Philips developed the compact disc in the 1980s, the latest in a series of technological inventions ranging from lightbulbs and electric razors to cassette players and advanced healthcare devices.

Founded in 1891, Philips rode the wave of fast-paced technological change at the turn of the 20th century and was the largest private employer in the Netherlands at its height.

In 1913, the company formed the “Philips Sport Vereniging” (“Philips Sports Club”), or PSV for short. Initially the club was strictly for Philips employees and it was only in 1928 that non-staff were allowed to don the club colours.

One year later, PSV won its first national title. It would go on to be Dutch champions 24 times — second only to bitter rivals Ajax in the historic pecking order.

