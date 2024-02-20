Dutch forward Donyell Malen snatched a vital goal to earn Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund a 1-1 draw away at his old club PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last-16 first-leg on Tuesday.

PSV, runaway unbeaten leaders of the Dutch Eredivisie, were left to rue a plethora of first-half missed chances and now have it all to do in the second leg in Germany.

The big question pre-match was which Borussia Dortmund would show up: the team that topped the Champions League ‘Group of Death’ or the outfit struggling for consistency in the Bundesliga?

And it was a cagey opening in an intimidating atmosphere in Eindhoven, the home fans letting off a volley of fireworks at kick-off.

When the smoke cleared, the hosts had the better of the opening exchanges, Mexico international winger Hirving Lozano causing the Dortmund defence headaches down the left.

