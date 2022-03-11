A man, arrested last month after allegedly smashing up his mother’s home and later the local police station, was remanded in custody on Friday, following a request by his lawyer to have him assessed by psychiatrists.

The 34-year old Balzan man was escorted to court under arrest, one day after being discharged from Mount Carmel Hospital where he was receiving treatment since the violent episode which took place on February 20.

That day, officers at the Birkirkara police station were alerted to a family argument that was taking place at a Balzan residence.

Not long later the man was reportedly involved in a violent outburst at the police station.

The court on Friday heard how the man has been in “a very agitated state” according to prosecuting Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti.

The inspector later said he had a drug problem.

The man was first taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital where he was kept until Thursday when he was certified “fit for interrogation.”

Upon his arraignment today, he pleaded not guilty to wilfully damaging his mother’s property as well as public property in the police station, causing his mother to fear violence and also, as a licensed weapon holder, he allegedly failed to keep his firearm according to the terms of his licence.

His legal aid lawyer, Christopher Chircop, made no request for bail but in light of the circumstances of the case, requested the appointment of three psychiatrists to assess the accused’s mental state not only at the time of the offence but also at present.

The prosecution made no objection to the request.

The man’s lawyer also requested that the accused be detained at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The court, presided over by magistrate Elaine Mercieca, directed that the case was to be assigned by the court registrar “urgently” in light of the lawyer’s request whilst recommending to the prison director to ensure that the man received all necessary medical and psychiatric help.

The accused is to be detained at Mount Carmel forensic unit.