The Psychology Department of the Gozo General Hospital will be holding a new psycho-educational course for the public, entitled Nirrispondu għal bidla wara telfiet u tiġrib f’ħajjitna – Kors informativ fuq is-saħħa mentali (Responding to change after loss and distress in our lives ‒ informative course on mental health).

The course consists of a series of five presentations on different topics related to loss, including loss due to physical illness, drug addiction, miscarriage, mental breakdown and disability. The talks will be delivered by psychology experts in Maltese.

The first presentation will take place at Barts Gozo medical school (Queen Mary University, Malta Campus) on Thursday, January 25, between 9am and 10.30am and will continue for four consecutive Thursdays. Participants need to attend at least four of the five presentations to be able to register for the course. Booking is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants can register for the course by calling 2344 6172, mornings only (Monday to Friday) or by e-mailing pauline.vella.1@contractors.gov.mt.

A certificate of attendance will be given to participants who complete the course.