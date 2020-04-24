The University of Malta has launched free psychological assistance for its student-athletes.

"During this unprecedented time, in addition to the struggles of adapting to the current situation, student-athletes have had a number of disruptions to their training programmes and regimes.

"This could put athletes in emotional distress as they aim to do their best to maintain their sense of identity as sports people as well as regain some normality in terms of their training commitments and requirements, where at all possible."

There are 118 people registered on the university’s Student Athlete Support Programme.

Apart from this in-house professional support, student-athletes will be able to set-up one-on-one online consultations.