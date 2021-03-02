The psychological impact of cancer on patients, their families and caregivers will be studied in more depth after the Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation Malta (ECRFM) provided €1.2 million for two university research projects.

Part of the funding will go towards research into the psychosocial aspect of cancer, from the distress of being diagnosed followed by treatment.

During the signing of the grant on Tuesday, foundation chair Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said funding for the emotional, mental and spiritual needs of cancer patients was important.

“There has never been a better time to delve into research in this discipline, when globally we are experiencing the psychosocial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Last year, there were 2,500 newly diagnosed cancer cases in Malta, and, although survival rates are continuously improving, between 900 and 1,000 people in the country still die from cancer each year.

According to the national cancer plan, by 2040, cancer mortality is forecast to reach about 35 per cent of all deaths in women and 40 per cent of all deaths in men.

Presided over by Research and Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici, the signing secures the first tranche from a total of €2.5 million, to support university academics in cancer research.

Together with the backing of the Fondazione Terzo Pilastro-Internazionale, the ECRFM provides an opportunity to put Malta on the map in the fight against cancer, while attracting collaborators from major laboratories across the globe.

Touring the lab, which got an injection of €2.5 million for the purchase of equipment last year, Bonnici said research was key to resolving the challenges society faced, especially in health and medical treatment.

This sentiment was echoed by university rector Alfred Vella who said he was grateful for the support given by the ministry - to keep elevating Malta’s research profile, and by the ECRFM - for investing not just in the projects but also in university talent.