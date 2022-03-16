The main gate of a public abattoir and a water tower once considered for demolition have been given Grade 1 listed status in recognition of their importance to industrial heritage.

The gate was built in 1896 at around the same time that the public abattoir started its operation in Marsa, while the concrete water tower was constructed in the 1930s.

It is the only structure of its type in Malta and is considered an important industrial heritage monument.

According to the Planning Authority, which gave both structures the highest protection after consulting with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the state of the water tower meant that it was twice considered for demolition.

The water tower was previously considered for demolition. Photo: Planning Authority

The water tower suffered "considerable degradation and ruin" over the years, the Planning Authority said, due to its close proximity to the sea in the Grand Harbour and its function in storing water with high salt content.

Martin Saliba, Chairperson of the Planning Authoritiy’s Executive Council said that industrial heritage tends to fall victim to technological advancement and new operational needs within the industry

"It is perceived as being dispensable," he said. "Through the Grade 1 scheduling of this Water Tower, we want to send out a clear message that our industrial heritage must not only be appreciated but protected for future generations.”

The Planning Authority has also supported the University of Malta with a €70,000 grant to make the tower a new educational and research station in new material engineering and structural performance monitoring.

Using high reinforced concrete, which was considered an innovative material for its time, the large 15m structure has a cylindrical reservoir that can carry a capacity of 400 cubic meters of water.

The water tower was built with innovative materials for the 1930s. Photo: Planning Authority

The reservoir which has a diameter of 10 meters is supported on 12 slender reinforced concrete columns with a foundation ring beam.

It has been restored and returned to operation by the University of Malta under the guidance of Prof. Ruben Paul Borg and in collaboration with the public abattoir.

The structure is used by the public abattoir as part of its water storage and water management system.

In previous years, the PA has scheduled other industrial heritage properties such as Blackley Bakery in Pieta, underground Flour Mills in Siġġiewi, Munxar, San Ġwann and San Pawl il-Baħar, a Sea Water Distilling Station in Sliema, the Farson Brewery in Birkirkara, the pumping station in Ġzira and many windmills.