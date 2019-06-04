The Eden Leisure Group has come together to organise a public blood drive in an attempt to help solve the recent blood shortage problem in Malta.

On Wednesday, between 8.30am and 1pm, the public is being encouraged to step forward and become a hero.

The blood drive will take place in front of the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s where there will be six stations for donating blood, and each person will have a 30-minute slot.

Refreshments and a treat from Scoop will be given to every blood donor.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RpVuLJ