The public expected the highest level of news that were correct, factual and impartial from the state broadcaster, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said during a visit to Public Broadcasting Services.

Delia said that the fact that public broadcasting received public funding placed on its management a major responsibility. Public broadcasting should never be used by the government for partisan propaganda but had the duty to reflect and broadcast different opinions including criticism to government decisions.

Delia was accompanied by the party’s secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech and media spokesperson Therese Comodini Cachia.