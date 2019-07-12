Several public buildings are being lit up in blue to mark the International Day Against Human Trafficking, marked on Tuesday.

The campaign is called 'Human like you'.

The campaign in Malta was launched by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Julia Farrugia Portelli, parliamentary secretary responsible for citizenship.

They both underscored the importance of respecting the dignity of every human being and also warned against the exploitation of foreign workers.

The campaign will focus on raising awareness against human trafficking and exploitation.

The colour blue is associated with the campaign since it is used by the Blue Heart Campaign, which is the United Nations campaign against human trafficking.