The government has issued a public call for applications to the post of CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said this was the first time that a public call had been issued for this post.

This, he said, enhanced the transparency and credibility of the appointment.

He said the same is being done in other entities and authorities.

"The MGA’s public call demonstrates the autonomy of key institutions as well as the government’s commitment in carrying out open calls of this kind across the board whilst providing the necessary tools and resources in their day-to-day operations," he said.

The last CEO of the Gaming Authority, Heathcliff Farrugia, resigned in October along with his right-hand man Karl Brincat Peplow - the chief officer in charge of authorisation.

The two are expected to set up a joint venture, sources told Times of Malta.

Farrugia had been appointed CEO in April 2018.

Applications for the post close on Monday January 4 at noon. For more details, visit www.mga.org.mt/call-for-applications-for-the-vacant-post-of-mga-ceo/