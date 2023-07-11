The Justice Ministry has issued a public call for the appointment of three new judges.

The ministry said the call was made ahead of the retirement of two judges on reaching their maximum retirement age. The appointments will also enable the assignment of an additional judge to hear commercial cases in the Civil Court.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the appointment of the new judges would strengthen the basis for further reforms in the sector so that justice is not only done, but seen to be done.

The public call was issued in the Government Gazette. Applications will be received up to Wednesday, July 26, at noon.

Judicial appointments are made by the Judicial Appointments Committee, which evaluates applicants and makes its recommendations to the President.

The committee is composed of the Chief Justice, two judges, a magistrate, the Ombudsman and the president of the Chamber of Advocates.