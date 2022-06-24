Public consultation on the better administration of rainwater, particularly on public buildings and open spaces was launched on Friday by Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

He said a manual has been prepared to serve as a guide for innovative projects of ecological infrastructure, which would lead to the protection and management of rainwater in natural, rural and urban environments.

The guidelines are aimed to assist private and public entities, voluntary organisations, businesses and the public, supporting Malta’s efforts to mitigate climate change.

The measures, he said, would lead to the collection of more rainwater.

The document can be accessed here. The consultation ends on July 29.