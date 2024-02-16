A proposal to discuss a ban on cigarette sales to people born after a certain date received mixed reactions in a public consultation exercise.

The measure was proposed in a public consultation document for the "Children’s Policy Framework 2024-2030", published by the Children's Rights Ministry in November.

It says:

“Initiate discussions at the national level to ban cigarette sales to individuals born after a due date agreed by stakeholders. This will positively impact the health of all future generations.”

Revealing the results of the consultation on Friday, discussion on the ban made for more than 10% of the submissions received.

Ministry director-general Alexia Vella said the reactions to the potential ban were mixed.

A measure calling for a cigarette ban received mixed reviews. Photo: Children's Ministry

"Overall, there was no opposition to holding future discussions on the ban," she added.

“There were those who were in favour of the ban, even adding that there should also be a ban on vapes and cigarette machines. Some were against it, arguing that it could lead to the illegal purchase of cigarettes.”

Earlier in February, the Health Minister raised concerns about how easily accessible vapes are to children.

Children's Minister Michael Falzon speaking about a potential ban on cigarette and vape sales for children. Video: Giulia Magri

“It is good to have a discussion, and whatever the decision, this should be in the best interest of children,” Children’s Minister Micheal Falzon said.

When asked if he believed the sale of vapes should be banned, Falzon said that there is currently a discussion on whether these were more harmful than actual cigarettes.

“If they are harmful, they should be banned for all, not just children,” he said.

“I might be a bit prejudiced on this one, I never had a puff of a cigarette in my life. I do not believe in imposing bans, but I believe we should look after our health.”

Digital education and strengthening home therapy services

The 35 submissions received included contributions from 10 ministries and entities, seven NGOs, and 15 individuals.

Apart from the discussion on cigarette bans, they also tackled other topics, such as education services, children’s rights and children’s mental health.

One proposal called for greater emphasis on digital education and media ethics, along with more school activities involving parent participation.

There were also calls for sex education to be focused on the health aspect, and to strengthen home therapy services for children.

Submissions also included calls for more trained social workers and psychologists as well as enhanced psychosocial services in schools.

Environment and family quality time: Children’s main priorities

Children were also able to voice their opinions and suggestions through a web application.

The consultation document received 204 submissions from children, who sent images, drawings and text messages with their opinions on how to improve child well-being.

Over 200 children submitted their feedback to the consultation document. Photo: Children's Ministry

According to the results, 11.4% highlighted the importance of the environment, and another 11% that of quality time and family.

The age of respondents was between three and 17 years, with the majority (40%) of submissions being filed by nine to 11-year-olds.

The ministry will now evaluate the feedback received and finalise the policy paper, to be published later this year.