The government has launched a public consultation on how it plans to spend some €971 million in funds allocated to Malta from the European Union.

The funds have been allocated in a programme that plans to implement projects related to digitisation, the environment, transport, education, employment, health, tourism and urban development over the next seven years.

It represents what Malta plans to do with the funding allocated to it from three principal EU funds - the Cohesion Fund, the Just Transition Fund and the European Regional Development Fund.

The government is seeking public input on the sectors it plans to give priority to, Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said in a press conference on Thursday.

Malta’s seven main priority points are:

fostering competitiveness, innovation and smart economic transformation;

promoting clean energy transition, green and blue investment, the circular economy and sustainable urban mobility;

enhancing transport connectivity;

a more social and inclusive society;

sustainable urban development in Gozo;

facilitating a just transition; and

technical assistance.

Some of the projects being proposed include investment in onshore power supply in the ports of Valletta and Marsaxlokk.

These are intended to facilitate vessels switching off their auxiliary engines while berthed in harbour to reduce emissions produced by ships and their impact on the nearby coastal communities.

The programme also seeks to invest in the development of a second electricity interconnector to meet increasing energy demands and provide a more secure energy supply for the country, including the importation of green energy.

The full programme and additional information can be found here.

The public can put forward their suggestions and reactions up to October 8.

Written feedback may be e-mailed here or sent to the director-general, Strategy and Implementation Division, EU Funds Section, 32, House of Catalunya, Marsamxett Road, Valletta, VLT 1850