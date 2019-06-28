Members of the public are being invited to submit ideas to the Office of the President on what should be changed in the Constitution.

A consultation process was launched on Friday by President George Vella, who invited submissions over the coming three months.

Dr Vella launched the website www.riformakostituzzjonali.gov.mt which features information on the Constitution of Malta and the purpose of the reform. The site is in Maltese and English.

Members of the public, NGOs and other constituted bodies can submit suggestions in a dedicated space.

The suggestions will be considered by a group of experts in the field who will prepare a report on the way forward in the reform process.

Dr Vella said the reform process had been initiated by previous presidencies and it was being given priority so that the Constitution may be revised to better reflect the times.

One may make their suggestions on Constitutional Reform either through the website www.riformakostituzzjonali.gov.mt or by writing to PO Box 40.