People may not gather in groups of more than two persons in public spaces as of Wednesday, the government announced on Sunday.

The limit to date has been of four persons, but the government said the new measure, which applies up to April 11, is being brought in over Easter on the advice of the health authorities to counter the spread of COVID-19.

The fine for those breaking the regulation is being raised to €300 from the current €100.

Tougher travel restrictions

The government also announced that as from Monday, all arrivals in Malta will need to produce a negative PCR test or maybe quarantined.

The measure effectively means that all countries that had been on the 'green list' enabling unrestricted travel, are now on the 'amber' list.

Travel from countries on the 'red' list remains banned.