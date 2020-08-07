Irresponsible politicians who ignored scientific evidence are to blame for Malta’s resurgence in coronavirus cases, public health professionals have said.

“These numbers are a direct consequence of irresponsible political behaviour, disregard of scientific evidence, and conflicting messages pushed by prominent personalities which led to inadequate physical distancing, infrequent and incorrect use of masks and disregard of public health recommendations,” the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine said on Friday.

The MAPHM is one of several medical associations and unions which is demanding an immediate halt to all large events, saying all social gatherings should be limited until the virus is brought back under control.

It has also said that English language schools should be shut down, saying that the evidence shows that these “are sources of sustained transmission in the community”.

Malta had 267 confirmed active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, with the doctors’ association warning that a record number of new virus cases would be announced on Friday afternoon.

The daily number of new virus cases reported over the past week has been the highest since the coronavirus was first detected in Malta last March.

The resurgence in cases began just weeks after the government eased all virus restrictions, reopened the airport and allowed mass events to resume. It has since introduced some restrictions on large-scale events, but those new rules have failed to convince doctors, who have been ordered into industrial action.

Authorities have also been criticised for mixed messaging about coronavirus rules, with shop and business owners having previously said they were confused about mask-wearing laws and theatre producers noting that guidelines are being inconsistently applied.

In its statement, MAPMH said that things had to change if Malta was to bring the virus back under control.

It also emphasised that it was not speaking with the benefit of hindsight, and had warned, back in May, that authorities should only ease restrictions gradually, with a three-week assessment period between each progressive step to relax the rules.

Instead, restrictions had been struck off in one go.

“Three weeks after lifting most measures and - almost uniquely in the EU - allowing mass events to go ahead as if the battle against COVID-19 had been won, we are right back where we started. Except that in some ways, we are now in a worse position than we were last April,” the public health professionals said.

Although hospital beds remained empty, many healthcare workers were now burnt out and demoralised, testing centres were overwhelmed and contact tracing was now becoming “extremely difficult if not impossible”.

The MAPMH said its advice remained consistent:

Introduce and lift measures in response to evidence

Wash your hands regularly

Wear a mask in public places

Keep physical distance where possible

Restrict crowds to the minimum needed

Vulnerable people should avoid crowded areas

Encourage and facilitate remote working

The government had to lead by example, it said, adding “this situation is simply not sustainable. Something must change.”