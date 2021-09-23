The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation has launched the Public Interest Litigation Network (PILN), Malta’s first non-governmental access-to-justice initiative.

The foundation said the purpose of PILN is to promote awareness of policy and legal systems based on the rule of law and respect for human rights and to set precedents that will influence national laws and policies.

It said that as part of its efforts to strengthen access to justice and accountability in Malta, PILN will explore the use of national, supranational, and international mechanisms to ensure State and individual accountability, by taking on cases centred around:

victims of discrimination;

human rights violations;

abuse of power; and

state collusion in criminal activity.

PILN is headed by a governance committee of five members: Martina Farrugia (chair), Justin Borg Barthet, Eve Borg Costanzi, Michael Camilleri and Sarah Farrugia.

Other lawyers and law firms who have joined the network so far include Christina Bellizzi, Claire Bonello, Matthew Cutajar, Giuseppe Giovanni Gatt, Cedric Mifsud, Alain Muscat, Tim Spiteri, David Zahra, Mifsud & Mifsud, Muscat Mizzi Advocates, and Fenech & Fenech Advocates.

PILN, which can be contacted here, is funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway through the EEA Grants Active Citizens Fund, which is operated in Malta by SOS Malta.