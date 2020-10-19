The eighth edition of the Children’s Dreams campaign was launched on Monday, in a bid to make the wishes of children with social problems come true in time for Christmas.

The annual event by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, gives people the opportunity to make a dream come true for a vulnerable child by donating an item they would like for Christmas.

This year there are 1,924 dreams to be fulfilled coming from infants to children up to 18 years old who live with their families or reside in a number of care homes around Malta and Gozo.

The Children’s Dreams initiative was started in 2012 by Lina Pecorella and forms part of the foundation’s annual Christmas activities.

Family Minister Michael Falzon encouraged everyone to participate in the scheme to make the children’s dreams a reality.

“The Maltese are known for their generous hearts and I’m sure that these children’s wishes will be fulfilled in no time,” Falzon said.

The children’s dreams can be found at www.childrensdreams.org