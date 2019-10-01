A public lecture on the basics and potential future implications of Blockchain will be presented on October 10 at 6.15pm.

Led by leading experts in the field, the lecture will aim to answer a myriad of questions such as: What do we know about these technologies? How will they impact our everyday lives? Have they already had a profound and irreversible effect?

The lecture will be a related activity of the Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference organised by Working Town Events on October 10 and 11.

Working Town Events is an Azure Rock Partners brand and it will host the conference in media and PR partnership with Blockchain Island Magazine, Zeta, Meta Luminor, the Academy of Business Leaders, Write Me Anything PR, and Coin Rivet.

‘Blockchain & AI: Where are they taking us?’ will be held at Villa Bologna, Attard. The public lecture on Thursday 10 at 6.15pm is free of charge and interested parties would need to register on the link below and select ‘free lecture’.

Tickets for the full conference are priced at €300 excluding VAT, or €225 excluding VAT for members of certain relevant organisations. The evening lecture, also at Villa Bologna, is free.

More information, registration and ticketing details may be found online at www.workingtown.com/events or at www.ticketline.com.mt.